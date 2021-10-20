Vale’s iron ore production totals 89.4mt in Q3, up 0.8% from 2020

THE Valley (VALLEY3) produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore in the third quarter, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, informed the mining company in a report on Tuesday, pointing out that it reduced production of the high silica product in September, amid a fall in prices.

Compared to the previous quarter, there was an increase in production of 18.1%, according to the company, due to its recovery plan for extraction and seasonal improvements in weather conditions.

For the fourth quarter, the company informed that it should also reduce its supply of high silica and low margin products by around 4 million tons, as a result of a strategy of maximizing margins, since the demand for this type of product has been weaker.

The move will not change your production target for the commodity for the year between 315 million and 335 million tons, but the mining company pointed out that the volume should be “below the middle of the range” foreseen.

“If this scenario persists, we should also reduce the supply of low-margin products in 2022 by around 12-15 million tonnes. The level of purchase of ores from third parties can also be adjusted”, said the miner.

Iron ore sales, in turn, totaled 67.8 million tons between July and September, up 3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 0.9% compared to the second quarter.

Sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets totaled 75.9 million tons in the third quarter, also in line with the previous quarter, totaling a difference of approximately 13 million tons between production and sales in the period.

The difference, according to the company, was due to the strategy of maximizing value over volume and stocks in transit along the chain, which should revert in the fourth quarter, depending on market conditions.

Iron ore prices fell in the third quarter by $37 per dry basis ton (dmt) of the 62% iron content index compared to the previous quarter, the company said.

In this scenario, Vale’s iron ore premium was US$6.6 per ton, US$1.8 lower than in the second quarter.

In the report, Vale also highlighted that it remains committed to its plan to resume capacity, which is also associated with the elimination of restrictions and cost optimization”.

THE company has gradually recovered the operation of various activities in Minas Gerais that had been paralyzed since the dam failure in little mist, in 2019, for a safety review and improvements.

See the table below: