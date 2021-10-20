Vasco Announces New Master Sponsor; deal will yield BRL 9 million by the end of 2022 | Vasco

Vasco announced this Wednesday morning its new master sponsor. The club entered into an agreement with PixBet, a Brazilian sports betting company. The partnership will yield R$ 9 million by December 2022.
The agreement was signed this Tuesday, in São Januário, with the presence of President Jorge Salgado.
– I would like to welcome PIXBET and say that we are very happy with this new sponsorship, bringing new revenue to the club and building an ever stronger Vasco. It is important to highlight that the entire negotiation was carried out with total transparency with our partners. Vasco, with the strength of our shirt, PIXBET and the most engaged fans in Brazil certainly make a great team – celebrated Salgado.
Jorge Salgado shows how Vasco’s shirt will look with Vasco’s new sponsor — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco
The President Jorge Salgado, PIXBET CEO, Tadeu Dantas, PIXBET CEO Junior Farias, Vasco CEO Luiz Mello, Vasco Marketing VP, Vitor were present in São Januário to sign the commitment between the parties. Roma, Vasco’s Marketing Manager, Fabio Monterosso, and representatives of Esportecom, the agency that brokered the negotiation.
– Being part of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama is an achievement as great as the team itself. We hope it will be a successful partnership with many titles ahead. Greetings from Vasco for the fans who have already hosted PIXBET – celebrates Junior Farias.
Vasco’s shirt with the brand of the new master sponsor — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco
With this agreement, the logo of the BMG bank, until then Vasco’s master sponsor, will be repositioned on the shirt and will be transferred to the upper back of the shirt. In 2019, when it closed with a bank, the club managed to put a clause in the contract that allowed, in case of a higher value, the displacement of BMG to another part of the uniform, guaranteeing exposure. The amount paid annually by the bank to Vasco is approximately R$5 million.