Vasco Announces PixBet as Master Sponsor

Vasco officially announced the partnership with “PixBet”. The betting site will be the club’s new master sponsor and will pay R$9 million for a contract until December 2022. To publicize the new sponsorship, Cruzmaltino released a video with idol Edmundo as poster boy.

President of Vasco, Jorge Salgado signed the agreement on the official website and I would like to welcome you to the company:

“I would like to welcome PixBet and say that we are very happy with this new sponsorship, bringing new revenues to the club and building an ever stronger Vasco. It is important to highlight that the entire negotiation was carried out with total transparency with the our partners. Vasco, with the strength of our shirt, Pixbet, and the most engaged fans in Brazil, certainly make a great team.”

PixBet CEO Tadeu Dantas also celebrated the partnership with Vasco:

“The completion of the partnership between PixBet and Vasco da Gama happened at a crucial moment in the season. It is a club for which we admire the greatness of the sport’s history and hope to collect many achievements, growing more and more together with Gigante da Colina.”

With this new partner, Vasco will relocate its sponsors on the shirt. The “BMG” bench, which until then occupied the main property of the uniform, will now be stamped on the back. This possibility had already been established in the contract if the club received an offer greater than the financial institution paid.

In addition to PixBet and BMG, Cruzmaltino’s sponsors are the department store “Havan” (shoulder) and the vehicle protection company “Forte Aliança” (shoulder blade).

There are ongoing talks for a sponsorship for the shirt bar, but the name of the interested party has not yet been revealed.