Vasco asks CBF and will have visiting audience in his away games: “National fans”, says vice general | Vasco

Vasco filed a request at the CBF to release the presence of its fans in all games as a visitor and will have its fans in away games. For the Sunday match, against Náutico, in Aflitos, in Recife, 290 tickets will be made available to Vasco fans. The measure took place after the entity updated the public protocol in the stadiums.
In the new regulation, published this week, the presence of visiting fans with at least 10% of the available ticket load per match was authorized, and in compliance with local sanitary protocols.
Nenê is cheered by fans in Aracaju — Photo: Publicity – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco
This Tuesday, the vice general of Vasco, Carlos Roberto Osorio, was at the headquarters of the CBF and met with the director of competitions at CBF, Manuel Flores, to present the formal application.
– Vasco’s fans are national. We want our fans present in all our matches in this final stretch of the B series. They are the force that will put Vasco back in its rightful place, among the greats of Brazilian football – said Osorio, to Vasco’s official website.
The CBF will notify the Federations of Pernambuco, São Paulo, Goiás and Paraná – states where Vasco plays away from home in the final stretch of series B. The next appointment will be on Sunday, against Náutico, in Recife.