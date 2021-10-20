Vasco forwards agreement with new master sponsor; agreement could yield BRL 9 million to the club

O Vasco went ahead with the arrangement with its new master sponsor. This is the sports betting site PixBet, which intends to print the front of the uniform, thus replacing BMG. With this, the tendency is for the bank logo to be shifted to the back of the shirt. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Fábio Azevedo, from the ‘Fanático Vascaíno’ channel.

Thus, the agreement should yield R$ 9 million to the Rio de Janeiro club’s coffers and the duration of the contract will be until December 2022 (fifteen months). Currently, Vasco receives R$ 5 million from BMG and will have an increase of R$ 4 million per year in the contract with PixBet, to print the most noble space in the club’s uniform, according to the “GE” portal.

Two months ago, Gigante da Colina negotiated with Betano, another betting company, but the negotiations did not progress. At the time, the leak of information cooled the deal and for this reason the club negotiates with caution so as not to have problems and officially close with PIXBET.

The official announcement should take place this week and there is a chance that the brand will print the club’s uniform in the duel against Náutico. The game is scheduled for next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 31st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.