Vasco has advanced negotiation for master sponsor worth R$9 million for one year | Vasco

Vasco is close to confirming the agreement with its new master sponsor. The club has an agreement in place with the bookmaker PIXBET. The contract will be for one year and will yield R$9 million to the club’s coffers, according to the GE.

With the agreement with PIXBET, the logo of the BMG bank, the current master sponsor, will be repositioned on the shirt and will likely be transferred to the back. Information about the negotiation with the betting company was first published by journalist Fábio Azevedo and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 Vasco’s new sponsor in the uniform — Photo: Publicity/Vasco da Gama Vasco’s new sponsor in the uniform — Photo: Publicity/Vasco da Gama

The ge found that Vasco currently receives R$ 5 million from BMG for Master sponsorship. It will be an addition of R$ 4 million per year for the noblest space in the club’s uniform.

The expectation is that the contract with PIXBET will be signed later this week. There is a remote possibility that the brand is already stamped on Vasco’s shirt in Sunday’s game, against Náutico.