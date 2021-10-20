Vice takes over after governor Mauro Carlesse is sidelined for six months | Tocantins

The removal decision, released this Wednesday (20), was taken by Minister Mauro Campbell, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and will be submitted to the full Court, which can maintain or revoke it.

The investigations that led to this decision are part of an inquiry opened by the Federal Police two years ago and which culminated in two operations carried out in Tocantins this morning. The objective is to determine the payment of bribes related to the health plan of state employees and obstruction of investigations, as well as incorporation of public resources diverted to the assets of the investigated (read more below).

TV Anhanguera found that late this morning the deputy governor was sworn in at the headquarters of the State Attorney General, soon after being summoned – taking official notice – by Federal Police agents on the orders of Minister Campbell.

2 of 2 Vice-governor Wanderlei Barbosa (left) temporarily assumes command of Palácio Araguaia — Photo: Andréia Reis/Governo do Tocantins Vice-governor Wanderlei Barbosa (left) temporarily assumes command of Palácio Araguaia — Photo: Andréia Reis/Governo do Tocantins

Meet Wanderlei Barbosa

Wanderlei is 57 years old and was born in Porto Nacional. He began his political career in 1989, when he was elected councilor for the municipality where he was born. In 1996 he migrated to the capital and was elected councilor for Palmas, a position he held for successive terms until 2010, reaching the presidency of the city council for four years.

In 2010 he was elected for the first of two terms as state deputy. He remained in this role until 2018, when he retired to run in the by-election alongside Carlesse as lieutenant governor on the ticket that ended up winning. The dispute was called because of the removal of Marcelo Miranda and Claudia Lelis from the positions of governor and vice president.

Wanderlei is married to Blandina Vieira Leite Castro and father of Ygor Leonardo Castro Leite, Rérison Antonio Castro Leite and Rosa Maria Castro Leite.

One of the sons, Rérison Antonio, was appointed president of the Tocantins Metrology Agency in 2019 and continues to hold the position.

Over the past few years, Wanderlei Barbosa has worked in harmony with Governor Mauro Carlesse. He was chosen to spearhead actions such as combating fires in the last drought period, represented the government in works deliveries and also in meetings that the governor cannot attend. As Carlesse could not run for re-election, Wanderlei is seen as one of the main pre-candidates for his succession in command of the Executive Branch.

Federal Police Operation

The investigations that resulted in the determination of Governor Mauro Calesse’s removal by the STJ are the result of two PF operations, called Éris and Hygea.

The focus of the Éris operation is to dismantle the criminal organization’s branch in the Public Security Secretariat, suspected of obstructing investigations and leaking information to those investigated, while Hygea seeks to dismantle a payment scheme for undue advantages related to Plansaúde, the state employees’ health plan.

In a statement, the PF informed that, according to the investigations, “the state government improperly removed delegates responsible for anti-corruption investigations as the investigations progressed and expressly mentioned members of the highest level of the state. There is also strong evidence of the coordinated production of false documents to maintain the criminal organization’s interests.”

According to an investigation by TV Anhanguera, the investigation, so far, estimates that around R$ 44 million were paid as improper advantages. The amounts may be higher, as the participation of other companies in the scheme is still being investigated.

According to a statement from the Federal Police, the investigations began about two years ago and “brought together a vast set of elements that demonstrate a complex apparatus of the state structure aimed at allowing the continuation of various criminal schemes commanded by the main investigated”.