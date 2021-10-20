VIDEO: Santa Cruz fans invade the field and Floresta professionals spend moments of suffocation – Play

Living a delicate moment after the drop to Series D of the Brazilian Championship – the fourth division of national football -, the Holy Cross had another disappointment on Tuesday night. After elimination from the tryouts of the 2022 edition of the Copa do Nordeste for Floresta, the players saw part of the crowd invade the Pernambuco Arena lawn, in Recife, to protest.

See images

Some Santa Cruz fans went after the players and harassed the athletes because of the defeat by Floresta-CE in the penalty shootout by 4-2, after a 3-3 draw in normal time. In addition, part of the crowd tried to invade the locker rooms to protest.

Despite not being the target of protests, Floresta players and professionals felt cornered and also sought refuge in the locker rooms. The fear was greater because there was no policing in place, according to one of the professionals. There were no injuries and no equipment was stolen.

Policing delay

The Military Police entered the lawn with some delay and ended the confusion with the fans. Some of the invaders were arrested and taken to the nearest police station at Arena Pernambuco. In addition to the invasion and fear placed on the players, they broke various club and stadium materials.

On the field, Santa Cruz, which had its fans back at the stadiums after 500 days, was three times in front of the scoreboard, but allowed the draw against Floresta-CE. With the elimination, the team from Pernambuco will not compete in the Northeast Cup in 2022

Floresta-CE is in the third preliminary phase of the Copa do Nordeste and will have a duel from Ceará against Ferroviário. There will be two games, with dates yet to be confirmed by the CBF.