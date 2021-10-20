Video: Tiny Mom Hits TikTok Holding Her Giant Babies

Mother Alexis LaRue went viral on TikTok with twin daughters Camila and Elena. Measuring only 1.60 m tall and weighing about 53 kg, the resident of Minnesota, USA, is almost unable to carry the 7-month-old babies using only one arm.

“No one believes they are mine!” said the 22-year-old in an interview with the Today newspaper. In a video with over 48 million views, Alexis shows how difficult it is to hold the twins, who weigh 10 kg each.

“I don’t know if I’m just weak or if my babies are big,” she said. With the success of the recording, the mother says that she receives a lot of comments and also a lot of criticism.

“Some people say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to be NFL players’ and ‘together they weigh more than you’ or ‘stop feeding them so much,’ but I don’t let that get to me,” explained the young woman. “They are getting the right amount of milk. They’re happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. Some people just have big babies,” the mother said.

According to Alexis, because she is so small, Camila and Elena look even bigger. However, when their father, who is 6 feet tall, puts them on his lap, the size of the twins is not so noticeable.

The twins were born in March weighing 2.72 kg. “What can I say? They grow up fast!”, joked the mother.

