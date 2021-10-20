Video: Watch volcano as it explodes in Japan | World

The Mount Aso volcano, in Japan, erupted on Wednesday (20), and the government warned that there is a risk of lava flow and falling rocks. For now, the volcano has thrown up ash. There is no news of anyone being hit.

The ash reached a height of 3.5 kilometers at the time of the eruption, at 11:43 am in Japan (23:43 GMT). The information is from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

1 of 2 Aerial view shows the active Monte Aso volcano on 20 October 2021 — Photo: Kyodo/Via Reuters Aerial view shows the active Monte Aso volcano on 20 October 2021 — Photo: Kyodo/Via Reuters

Mount Aso is a tourist attraction on the island of Kyushu.

The alert level for the volcano has been raised to 3 (maximum is 5). The agency told people not to approach, and warned that there is a risk of rocks rolling as a result of the explosion.

Police said there were no reports of being hit by the volcano — 16 people had gone to the mountain to hike in the morning and returned safely.

TV networks show images of a cloud of ash over the volcano.

2 of 2 Image of the Mount Aso volcano in Japan at work, October 20, 2021 — Photo: Kyodo/Reuters Image of the volcano of Monte Aso, Japan, in action, 20 October 2021 — Photo: Kyodo/Reuters

The meteorological agency stated that there should be “rain” of ash in the region until late afternoon.

Mount Aso had a minor eruption in 2019. Japan’s worst volcanic disaster happened in September 2014, when Mount Ontake exploded and killed 63 people.