Viih Tube posts provocative photo with tight look after separation and sets the web on fire

the influencer viih tube it raised the temperature of Instagram this past weekend, after sharing a sequence of photos with a powerful look. The cat was the target of several praise from followers.

In the post, the former Big Brother Brasil 21 participant appeared sensualizing on the balcony of his luxurious apartment in São Paulo. With a tight brown monkey, the blonde flaunted her bosom.

“The basic look that delivers it all: 🤎”, wrote youtuber, who gained more than 570,000 likes for the devastating production. Between the comments fans went crazy.

“so beautiful“, shot the influencer Gabi Lopes. “My love Papis loves you,” said the famous woman’s father. “What a perfection“, if melted a follower. “Wow! How beautiful,” said another impressed with the look of the ex-bbb.

Breakup

Last week Viih Tube caught fans by surprise by announcing the end of his relationship with influencer Bruno Magri. Through Instagram she posted a photo of the two together and told them that now the two were no longer together.

“I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but then I realized that there won’t be a right time, it will be difficult to announce anyway”.

Soon after, Viih pointed out that despite being very young, she can’t be afraid to live new experiences. She also ensured that the relationship came to an end in a mature and peaceful way on their part.

“But if you saw the way it ended, I think everyone would understand what we’re feeling, it ended bizarrely well, with a lot of respect and a very sincere conversation! And the funniest thing is that it really was that classic ‘we’re at different stages’ thing. We spent 3 years together, sharing life and beautiful moments, I can only remember us that way, and I’m grateful for that! And before they ask or worry, I’m fine! I’m still young and I can’t be afraid of fate and what lies ahead,” she said.

At another time, Viih made a point of making clear the affection he has for Bruno and stated that she hopes a lot so that he can achieve his dreams. “And Bruno, thank you for being everything you were for me, for everything we learned together, for all the laughs, travels, changes, thank you for being such a mature boy, so kind hearted, so amazing!

“And I’ll be here, rooting for you from afar, rooting for your dreams to come true, rooting for everything! And I want to remember us exactly as in this photo, thank you for being a part of me”, she wrote on the web.