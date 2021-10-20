Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo put on a show, and Real Madrid beats Shakhtar’s legion of Brazilians

Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo started, with the former Flamengo player standing out with two goals and an assist

O Real Madrid played a resounding 5-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, this Tuesday in the duel valid for the third round of group D of the Champions League.

The Spanish team dominated the first half, but only opened the scoring thanks to a bizarre goal by Kryvtsov.

In the second half, Real Madrid dominated Shakhtar, which had in its starting lineup no less than 8 Brazilians (Dodô, Marlon, Ismaily, Maycon, Alan Patrick, Pedrinho, Tetê and Fernando).

Vinicius Jr. scored in the 6th and 11th minute and gave Rodrygo the pass to make Real’s fourth, in the 19th minute. In the second half, Benzema left his.

The guy: Vinicius. Jr.

The Brazilian is once again showing that he is in the best season of his career. There were two goals, with the second being a real painting with him pedaling, passing through the defense and finishing with his left leg.

And he also had the assistance for the goal by Rodrygo, who started by Carlo Ancelotti in the match this Tuesday.

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid goes to 6 points and shares the leadership of group D with the Sheriff, both with 6 points earned. Inter Milan have 4 points in third, and Shakhtar are bottom with only 1 point.

upcoming games

Real Madrid now have nothing less than El Clásico against Barcelona, on Sunday, at 11:15 am (Brasilia), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Shakhtar, on the other hand, will face Vorslka for the Ukrainian Championship.

Datasheet

Shakhtar 0 x 5 Real Madrid

GOALS: Krystov (against), Vinicius Jr. 2x, Rodrygo and Benzema (RMA)

SHAKHTAR: Trubin; Dodo, Kryvtsov, Marlon, Ismaily; Maycon, Alan Patrick, Soloman (Marcos Antonio), Pedrinho and Tetê (Marlos); Fernando. Technician: Renato de Zerbi

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Vazquez, Militão (Vallejo), Alaba and Mendy (Marcelo); Modric (Camavinga), Kroos (Valverde) and Casemiro; Rodrygo (Asensio), Vinicius Jr. and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti