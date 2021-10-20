Vinicius Jr. beats Kaká and Robinho’s Champions League marks and already has more top scorer year at Real Madrid

Brazilian striker scored two goals and provided an assist in the 5-0 rout on Tuesday

O Real Madrid played a resounding 5-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, this Tuesday in the duel valid for the third round of group D of the Champions League with a show by Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian is once again showing that he is in the best season of his career. There were two goals, with the second being a real painting with him pedaling, passing through the defense and finishing with his left leg.

And he also had the assistance for the goal by Rodrygo, who started by Carlo Ancelotti in the match this Tuesday.

Vinicius Jr. now has 6 goals in 24 Champions League matches with Real Madrid, surpassing none other than Kaká and Robinho, both with 5 Champions League goals each for Madrid.

The Brazilian striker now has 7 goals in the 2021-22 season in just 11 games. This is already his top scorer year in his career at Real Madrid, which started in 2018.

In 2020-21, he scored 6 goals in all, but in 49 matches. “Of course I’m going to fail, try again and I’ll always try again, I’ve scored more goals this season than last season,” said the Brazilian, in an interview just off the pitch.

Prior to this season, Vinicius Jr. had 15 goals in 118 games.

“I’ve always dealt well with pressure, I like to play like this, with the biggest team in the world, the confidence they give me always gives me value to generate chances and win matches,” he added.