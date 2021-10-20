Vinicius Jr. is compared to Ronaldo Fenômeno by newspaper after a great goal for Real Madrid: ‘Extraordinary and unstoppable’

With two goals (one great goal), Vinicius Jr was Real Madrid’s highlight in the victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, earning headlines in the main newspapers in the Spanish capital

O Real Madrid thrashed the Shakhtar Donetsk this Tuesday (19) for the Champions League with a private show by Brazilian Vinicius Jr. With two goals, one of them being a great goal, the Brazilian showed once again why he is one of the great hopes of Merengues.

Don’t miss the Star+ Free Access on October 22nd, 23rd to 24th! Three days completely free with lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click and learn more!

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

And the Madrid newspapers gave even more prominence to the Brazilian after the match. O Brand he used not just one, but two texts talking about the performance of shirt 20, who ‘built a monument in Kiev’, according to one of his headlines.

“It was then that Vinicius dumped his entire class, with a memorable goal at the end of the match, leaving four and surprising the goalkeeper. Extraordinary”, wrote the diary, which still compared the Brazilian to Ronaldo Fenômeno.

“Against Shakhtar he signed a one-two that reminded him of the best Ronaldo Nazario ever. In the first goal, he took advantage of a fabulous interline pass by Modric and the second was made by himself with a dreamlike personal play in which he hit up to three defenders before sending the ball to the back of the net with an inescapable left foot”, he praised .

The diary AT he also recalled the criticized trajectory of the ‘unstoppable’ Vinicius before the brilliance achieved in the current season.

“His rebound goals were ridiculed and his bikes censored. He didn’t play until Solari called him almost in despair, with Zidane he went in and out and Benzema came to find his company uncomfortable. But his boldness and courage saved him, always trying with the wind against him, until the arrival of Ancelotti”, said the newspaper, which also cited the wait for Mbappé as being more ‘fun’.

“Now there is no price. In Kiev, he scored two goals, the second for the Louvre, gave another, left details of a season player and pulled Madrid out of their first fall against a weak opponent. This will make waiting for Mbappé fun,” he concluded.