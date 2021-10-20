‘What happened when I froze my fat’: Women report experience with cryolipolysis, which ‘deformed’ Linda Evangelista

by

  • Sandrine Lungumbu
  • BBC World Service

Ailsa Burn-Murdoch

Credit, AILSA BURN-MURDOCH

Photo caption,

Ailsa underwent the same treatment as supermodel Linda Evangelista

Fat freezing, or cryolipolysis, is a popular cosmetic procedure. It is estimated that worldwide more than eight million treatments of this type are performed each year.

But lately, this procedure has gained the news in a negative way.

That’s because Canadian Linda Evangelista, one of the 90s supermodels, claims compensation of U$ 50 million (about R$ 270 million) after undergoing the treatment, in which she says she was “brutally deformed”.

Linda claims to have developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect in which the product would have done just “the opposite of what was promised” by increasing fat cells.