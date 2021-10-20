What is Round 6 talking about? Netflix series captured worldwide audience

A new series from Netflix is ​​making waves. The title has been appearing on the app’s home page for some time. Despite its recent release, Round 6 was the most-watched production for several days. But, after all, what is Round 6 all about?

First, it is worth noting that the series is 100% approved by the public. Following a theme similar to the Hunger Games, Round 6 (or Squid Game) pleased the audience. The production tells the story of a South Korean man who engages in a deadly game. The winner will become a billionaire and the dispute is between more than 400 people.

Round 6

The series stars actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun. Upon entering the billion dollar competition, the character discovers that only one will survive. Round 6 is one of the bloodiest series currently on the streaming platform.

Released on September 17th, the nine episodes received 100% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The story is intriguing and, at the same time, macabre and has already won thousands of fans.

The deadly game uses simple and even childish games to decide who survives or not. Many of these jokes have already started to be played by fans of the series. Of course, none of them pose real risks to anyone, as they are games used in the real world.

The official synopsis released by the platform reads as follows:

“A rather mysterious invitation comes to people who are in desperate need of money. The goal? Summon them to an even more mysterious game! The 456 participants find themselves confined in a secret place to compete with each other in pursuit of the 45.6 billion won prize. Each contest is a traditional children’s game in Korea, and losers pay the price of failure with their lives. Now it remains to be seen: who will be the big winner of the competition? And who is behind this game?”.