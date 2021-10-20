WhatsApp releases collective video calls in chat groups

This Monday (10/18), WhatsApp presented a new functionality that integrates video calls to group chats, with the intention of facilitating participation in video meetings. The messenger now allows people to make group calls, directly through the conversation, and it is possible to join a group chat and call groups through a feature.

It is available in a new icon in the “Conversations” tab of the app. In July, the feature was launched to join a group call after the call has already started, that is, after “ignoring” the call when the video call has started. Now, a new element will make this feature even more practical and accessible.

green icon

When a user wants to check if there is a group call in progress, just open WhatsApp and check if the call is active through a green icon accompanied by a camera.

When entering the group chat, a white button will appear with the option to “Join” the link at the top of the screen, next to the group name. The intent is that the process for calling will be as simple as typing a text message.

Video calls in WhatsApp groups

Instead of letting you know who is participating in the call, the messenger will have a notification that will notify you when a group is on a video call. In other words, the notice will have the name of the group, not the participants.

Still, it will be possible to access a tab with information about the members participating in the video call, as well as a list of the members who were invited to join the call.

WhatsApp stressed that only group members will be able to participate and join the video call later. The call will be encrypted by the messenger himself.