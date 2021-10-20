Where does a mark go when it dies? – Economy

Created in the 1980s, the brand Extra is one step away from disappearing. Associated with hypermarkets, a retail model that has been down for years, the flag gave up most of its points, which will become wholesalers assai. although the Sugar Loaf Group still intends to keep some Extra operations, it is a turn off for a name that has been in the Brazilian imagination for a long time. And that begs the question: where does a brand go when it dies?

O state spoke with specialists who reminded that, no matter how good attributes a brand has, there is no way to resist the loss of market relevance. “Nothing can resist structural changes”, defines jaime troiano, president of Troiano Branding. He recalls that the exchange of Extra for Assaí – a rising flag – seems to be advantageous. “I don’t foresee many ‘widows’ missing Extra out there.”

The justification for the “giving up” of Extra Hiper, according to the executives of GPA and Assaí, was marketing, since the recovery of hypermarkets was unlikely. In the transition to Assaí, the revenue of the 71 points traded is expected to rise from R$8.9 billion to R$25 billion. As Extra and Assaí have the same controller – the French Casino – the transition was negotiated at home.

Lifetime Warranty

The Branding Specialist Ana Couto claims that profitability is “oxygen” of a brand. As much as a name brings good memories to the consumer, if the company is unable to remain in the market, there is no reputation that will prevent its disappearance.

She cites the example of Varig, which disappeared from the Brazilian skies after a long period of crisis. Many people still remember the good service of the company in its heyday, but that was not enough, in itself, to guarantee its survival. She says, however, that purpose and empathy can help make a business perpetuate in the long run.

For Troiano, a group with an extensive portfolio of brands, such as GPA, always has to look closely at the names in which it is worth continuing to invest. “In this case, the football player metaphor is valid. If the company has a certain asset playing in a team that is doing poorly, it can earn much more with it if it puts it in a club that is winning”, says the specialist. For Ana Couto, given the costs to maintain and expand a brand, portfolio review in large groups is becoming increasingly common.

Troiano says that, at this moment, the image of Assaí – and of the cash-and-carry segment in general – is more positive. “Before, there were consumers who were ashamed to be seen with the bag of certain retailers – they bought, but wanted anonymity.” The cash and carry segment seems to have overcome this constraint. “Today, the consumer understood the value proposition of buying cheaper. It carries the cash and carry bag with the same dignity as one seen with one from a fancy supermarket”, says the specialist.

Ways to Measure a Brand’s Value

The most important thing is profitability and a solid business model. “Profit is the brand’s oxygen, it’s what gives it investment capacity to continue growing”, says branding specialist Ana Couto

A good value proposition often leads to an emotional connection. It is also possible for a brand to be well regarded even in a struggling sector. This is the case of Varig, which “died”, but is remembered for its good service in its heyday

In the 21st century, brands started to adopt causes and to necessarily have an ecosystem of values ​​that permeate their performance in the long term. This can amplify your market strength and ensure survival