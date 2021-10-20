Where is the WhatsApp trash? Find out here!

Did you accidentally delete a WhatsApp file and now there’s no way to get it back? Calm down, there is a solution for this, but they don’t know much about the messenger’s “dumpster”. If you didn’t know about this feature either, then learn how to recover a deleted WhatsApp file.

Where are the deleted WhatsApp files?

Even if many users don’t know, WhatsApp always creates a copy of downloaded files. In other words, the smartphone duplicates the image, video, document or message sent/received. This way, the original message is in the application and the other one remains in the device’s memory.

Thus, if you have accidentally deleted something, you need to have access to the memory file on your cell phone. In other words, WhatsApp does not store any media. This only happens if the user has chosen to back up files regularly.

However, system backup can also save the file. So, the first thing to do from now on is to enable the app’s automatic backup.

How to recover a deleted file from WhatsApp?

As explained above, you must have backed up the files. Otherwise, there will be no way to recover what has been deleted. The backup will be linked to your Google account or iCloud.

Just access the messenger settings, click on Conversations and then on Backup conversations. Done, select the options you want to configure the feature.

If you’ve deleted an image from the app, it will likely be in your phone’s gallery. Go and look for the WhatsApp folder. While PDF or .docx documents can be found in the “File” folder.

Find the data storage area and look for your files inside it.

It is important to pay attention to one detail. The option to save media on your phone must be activated. Enter the WhatsApp settings and select the “Save to Camera Roll” option.