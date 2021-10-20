where to watch, game schedule, lineups

Athletico-PR and Flamengo begin to decide, this Wednesday night (20), in Curitiba, who will go to the final of the Copa do Brasil. Hurricane will not count on defensive midfielders Christian and Richard – suspended by card – nor on left-back Pedrinho and forward Guilherme Bissoli, as they have already defended clubs in the competition. The match at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Arena da Baixada.

Half of the Arena da Baixada’s capacity is open to the public, the equivalent of more than 20 thousand people. Coach Alberto Valentim speaks of the crowd factor in this duel, which was scolded after the defeat by Fluminense by 1-0 in the Brazilian Championship.

“The fans’ expectation is to come to the Arena, see a victory and be very dissatisfied when the result doesn’t come, because they are a great team, finalist in the Copa Sudamericana, semifinalist in the Copa do Brasil”, analyzed Valentim during the press conference.

At Flamengo, forward Pedro trained normally and is related to the match against Hurricane. However, David Luiz, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta are still in the medical department.

After the goalless draw against Cuiabá at Maracanã, last Sunday (17), coach Renato Gaúcho already has the formula to face a new boom.

“It is easier to destroy than to build in football. The moment you get a tight opponent, you have to play fast, turn the game around, exchange passes, look for plays on the bottom line, preferably with players who head well into the area”, explained the coach from Rio de Janeiro.

Where to watch Athletico-PR and Flamengo

Globo, SportTV and Premiere.

Probable escalations

Athletic-PR

Saints;

Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo;

Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner;

Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

Flamengo

Diego Alves;

Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís;

Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro;

Michael and Gabriel.

From the writing with Agência Brasil