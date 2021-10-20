where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG turns the key to the Copa do Brasil and, this Wednesday (20), faces Fortaleza, third in Serie A, for the first duel of the semifinals of the millionaire national tournament. At the peak of the season, the two teams start fighting for a spot in the big decision.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Sportv, Globo and Première.

UOL Scoreboard also follows the confrontation in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson, Guga, Réver (Rabello), Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (Savarino), Nacho; Keno (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Fortaleza: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe and Lucas Crispim; Ronald (Matthew Vargas); Robson and Wellington Paulista (Romarinho)

Embezzlement

At Atlético-MG, principal, the right casualties are from the right lateral Mariano, in the medical department, and Nathan Silva, who has already competed in the competition for Atlético-GO. Vargas, who is recovering from an ankle injury, trained during the week and is still in doubt.

At Leão do Pici, Benevenuto and Lucas Lima are out, having already played in the Copa do Brasil. Deivid is the third casualty, having been suspended for the third yellow card.

Referee

Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC)