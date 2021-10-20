Who is the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ who went through medical drama

Young French model Thylane Blondeau, 20, told followers about her saga in emergency operations after an inadequate diagnosis that made her undergo multiple surgeries to remove ovarian cysts.

On social networks, she says that “a 5.6 cm cyst was detected” and that today she “feels better”.

The model was known for winning the title of “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by TC Lander, which specializes in making lists with the most beautiful people, in 2007.

At the time, Thylane was just six years old. However, the model managed to win the title again, at the age of 17, after topping the list again. The information is from the New York Post, The Daily Mail and the Portuguese Jornal de Notícias.

She said at the time that she “couldn’t believe” in having achieved the feat once again and thanked fans who voted for her.

It was with the first “crowning” that Thylane rose to fame and became an icon among French fashionistas. She even did an advertising campaign at age 10 — and the controversy that Vogue Enfants would have sexualized her essay.

At the age of 16, she continued to parade on catwalks. In 2017, she had already worked with brands such as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Lacoste, MAC, Dior, Benefit and Sephora.

Thylane was considered by fans as the “next Kate Moss”, the 14-year-old discovered British supermodel who made the cover of Vogue countless times.

Thylane Blondeau attends the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in London in 2017 Image: Getty Images

Thylane has over four million followers on Instagram today. Fame is also in the family: she is the daughter of former French football player Patrick Blondeau — playing for Olympique de Marseille and Monaco — and former actress and stylist Véronika Loubry.