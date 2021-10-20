Who marries who on the reality show

Who married whom? Which couples broke up? The audience of “Casamento à Cegas Brasil” will have these answers starting today with the release of the latest episodes of the Netflix reality show.

splash watched the end of all the couples and then tells how each love story ends.

Image: UOL Art

Carolina and Hudson: Get married!

Hudson and Carolina Novaes from the Blind Marriage Brazil Image: Alisson Louback/NETFLIX

The two had some differences at first, but that didn’t stop them from building a relationship based on respect and admiration. After a moment of suspense, Carol said yes to Hudson’s happiness and the relief of all the guests. He also agreed to marry the lawyer.

Thank you for taking care of me, for not wanting to move and for being a new shelter now. I thought I had already lived all the intensity of love, look where I am. Passionate, loving this guy who has reached this level where no one has ever set foot. Love you! — Carol Novaes.

Dayanne and Rodrigo: DON’T marry!

Day and Rodrigo give up on getting married at the altar in ‘Marriage à Cegas’ Image: Disclosure/Netflix

One of the couples who had the most chemistry at the start of the experiment went downhill after their honeymoon. Dayanne fought, cried, tried to save the relationship, but there was no way. At the altar, she said loud and clear that she would not be willing to seal her marriage to the blue-eyed groom.

“Thanks for everything, but no!”, said the bank. Crying, she said that love was not foolproof: “What happened to us was that in the middle of a big hurricane, our roots weren’t strong enough.

Ana and Shay: Don’t marry!

Ana Prado and Shay got engaged in Netflix’s ‘Marriage à Cegas Brasil’ Image: Playback/Netflix

The relationship was never the same as when the two met, still in the cabins where they couldn’t see each other. The betrothal crisis reached a high point at the wedding, with Ana leaving the ceremony site alone while her ex-fiancé remains at the altar.

Shay was the first to say “no” to Ana: “I was so in love with you that I was forgetting about me. I wanted you to see this feeling of love and affection I had for you. (…) Sorry if I couldn’t get you make you happy and did not meet your expectations”.

The model spoke about the dream of starting a family and whenever she used the word “respect” it was with emphasis. “I was still wondering, where is the one I’m going to share my life with? The eternal love I believe in, the one who will love me and respect me in joy and sadness? I’m one of those, who believes in love.”

You came overwhelmingly into my heart and said you were so much more than I could dream of in a man. You made me believe I was living a meeting of souls. I discovered, through our day-to-day exchanges, that what you were telling me was not proven by your actions. I haven’t found in you the man you made me believe I was. I cannot let this fairy tale become a horror story. So my answer to you and us as a couple is no “Ana at the altar with Shay.

Luana and Lissio: Get married!

Lissio and Luana, from ‘Marriage à Cegas Brasil’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The two had hardly any friction throughout the entire experience. The season’s most stable couple exchanged rings, as well as passionate and amusing declarations. She said she would give a flyer if he said no. Did the “threat” make a difference?

I was always afraid of suffering for love and here I am facing a man who in a very wise way was pulling my defenses down. Our exchange is beautiful. I said beautiful and not perfect because a perfect world doesn’t exist. You are my angel and my love. Love you — Luana.

Fernanda and Thiago: Get married!

Nanda Terra and Thiago Rocha formed one of the couples on the Netflix reality show Image: Netflix/Alisson Loubak

With macho comments during “Marriage à Cegas”, Thiago won the dislike of many viewers on social networks. Despite the disagreements, the couple did not give up on exchanging rings. Both said yes.