Who was the diplomat who became known as ‘Schindler of Portugal’ for saving thousands of Jews from the Holocaust | World

Portugal paid tribute this Tuesday (19) to the diplomat Aristides Sousa Mendes in the National Pantheon, 67 years after his death, for saving thousands of refugees fleeing France during World War II (read later in this article).

“Portugal bows to its moral personality,” said President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Rebelo de Sousa spoke during a special ceremony that was attended by the main authorities of the state, as well as descendants of the diplomat and the people he helped to save.

A commemorative plaque in memory of the former consul was inaugurated inside the monument, which is in the center of Lisbon, a symbolic gesture, as the remains will remain in the family’s crypt in Cabanas do Viriato, central region of the country, at the family’s wish. .

Aristides Sousa Mendes: a ‘disobedient diplomat’

Sousa Mendes (right) poses next to Rabbi Chaim Kruger, who helped evacuate Jewish refugees in Bordeaux

Aristides Sousa Mendes, sent to Bordeaux in 1940, rejected the orders of the dictator Antonio Oliveira Salazar, who had prohibited the consuls from handing out visas to “foreigners of undefined nationality, stateless persons and Jews.”

In nine days, he granted visas to all refugees who applied, without establishing differences between nationalities or religions. With this gesture, Mendes saved more than 34,000 people, including 10,000 Jews.

Film ‘The consul of Bordeaux’ rescues heroism of the ‘Portuguese Schindler’

Often compared to the German Oskar Schindler, who saved hundreds of Jews from deportation, Sousa Mendes was designated “Righteous Among the Nations” in 1966 by the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, an institution that commemorates the genocide of the Jewish people during World War II .

Sousa Mendes, who fell from grace in his country, was stripped of his functions after a trial by the Salazar regime and lived in poverty until his death, in a hospital in Lisbon in 1954, aged 69 years.

The Portuguese authorities took a first step towards his rehabilitation by awarding him the Cross of Merit in 1986. He was later reinstated in his diplomatic career posthumously.