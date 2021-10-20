Why Borrowing Money Can Ruin Relationships | Economy

When friends or family come to ask for money, the atmosphere can quickly become awkward. Why?

Whether it’s sending a deposit to a family member whose rent is long overdue or handing a large wad of bills to a friend, lending money to loved ones is something most of us have done—even if it turns out to be painful and uncomfortable.

This is especially true if that same person has been bothering you with rent payments for months on end, or if he is never interested in paying off the loan after you help him out of a difficulty.

Still, many people turn to friends and family for extra money, especially in difficult times. A survey by the Federal Reserve — the US central bank — in 2019 showed that, faced with a hypothetical expense of $400 that could not be paid right away, the second most common measure was to borrow from a friend or family member (the first option was to write the debt on the credit card).

Is giving children an allowance a good idea?

And during a pandemic, people may be more likely to turn to trusted people for help.

Bringing money into a relationship can undoubtedly create an awkward situation. We are usually close to the people we lend money to.

But experts say lending money faces social taboos on discussing finances and creates an imbalance of power in a close, trusting relationship. This can potentially cause the parties to experience complex emotions such as shame, embarrassment and anger.

Getting through this type of situation can be difficult, but with clear communications and setting expectations, you can avoid much of the discomfort that comes with helping a friend.

A taboo that changes relationships

“I think money is still a very intimate subject for many people to speak authentically,” says psychologist and financial therapist Maggie Baker, from Pennsylvania, USA.

People can talk a lot about money, but don’t ask another person about their specific financial situation, she says: “There’s this blanket about all the topics of money, how much you have and how much you don’t have.”

J. Michael Collins, professor and director of the Center for Financial Security at the University of Wisconsin, USA, says money is already a taboo topic in conversation. This taboo makes relationships obscure and complicated.

“If I go to a bank and ask for a loan, they will calculate whether I can pay it back or not. Then I sign a contract and this contract says that if I fail to pay, something will happen: they will confiscate my paycheck or taking my car back. We don’t have any of that when we lend money to a relative” or friend, Collins says.

It’s the “informal nature” of the deal, plus the “lack of follow-up or accountability that really makes people nervous,” he said.

Lending someone money also means that the entire content of the relationship is changed. “If you lend someone money, they’re indebted to you, whether they acknowledge it or not—and then suddenly you have the power,” according to Baker.

And this subtly alters your role in the relationship. “You’re not just a friend or family member — all of a sudden you’ve become a loan officer,” says Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist and professor at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Understand the 3 most common ways the dollar impacts inflation

There is also a high degree of uncertainty for the lender, as no matter how close they are to someone, you may have no idea how that person handles money. In fact, experts say that most loans go unpaid; Baker calculates that nine times out of ten the friend in trouble will not repay the loan.

Klontz agrees. “You need to be 100% in agreement” with the non-payment of the money, he said. Often, the person applying for the loan will prioritize all other bills and expenses before you. And yet, unless they hear otherwise, they’ll believe you’re so comfortable financially that you don’t care whether or not you’ll get your money back.

“Typically what happens is they start avoiding you and you start resenting them,” according to Klontz. “You feel used—you feel that someone isn’t respecting you or your limits.”

“It’s a very important moment,” he continues. “Because if you lend money, you can destroy the relationship. And if you don’t lend the money, you can also destroy the relationship—they could be very resentful of you. In a time of need, you weren’t available.”

Understand the rise of the dollar

Why planning is important

Experts agree that if you enter the situation without a clear payment plan, negative effects are likely to follow: “it’s a recipe for resentment,” according to Klontz.

Of course, eventually paying the bill for dinner or drinks is different from formally lending someone a specific amount. It is quite normal for friends to lend to friends, and this type of loan often occurs with a high degree of ambiguity—it may depend on the person or the occasion.

But experts say lending money to friends becomes a problem when it becomes a pattern — and when the friend expects you to keep paying the bills. “That’s where you need to be very clear: ‘I’m happy to hang out with you, but I’m not buying you dinner this time.’ It’s that kind of transparency — the initial expectations — that you need to set with people,” Collins says.

For more substantial loans, “the first thing to do is take time to think about it,” Baker advises, and consult with your partner, family members, or anyone else who shares your financial decisions.

How to avoid an abusive rent adjustment? listen to tips

Collins says that even if you don’t have a written contract, it’s a good idea to set up a payment plan with specific deadlines. If you’re lending someone half your rent—$500 (R$2,700), for example—say, “I know you get paid on the 15th; how about you pay me the $500 on the 17th? Or, if you want to split it into two payments of $250, you can pay me $250 on the 15th and $250 on the 30th”.

“Be precise,” advises Collins.

“It might seem draconian to some people, but I would have them write a contract,” advises Baker. Be as specific as possible and even consider charging interest — though perhaps not as high as the bank, according to Baker; you will be able to grant a “family or friend” discount. And if you really want to avoid the subject altogether, it might be a good idea to actually go to a bank.

“Give the person a chance to think if they really want to apply for this loan for you,” advises Baker, “or if they’d rather go to a bank, where everything is impersonal and the relationship won’t be harmed?”

No matter what the dynamics, act clearly if your friend has a troubled past with money. “You have to be careful not to financially empower someone,” says Klontz. He claims that you don’t want his financial aid to actually end up hurting them, which can happen if he is “in a big financial mess” with “chronic pattern of financial mismanagement.”

Still, experts point out that each scenario is different, as relationships with people vary widely, as do their own individual circumstances. And while many loans you’d like to see paid back end up being donations, there may be situations where the transaction should be considered a gift and that’s it.

For example, if someone is generally responsible and has a steady job, but suddenly suffers a fatality—a medical emergency, a house fire, or something similar—and needs support, Baker says “I’ll just give him the money” without waiting. return.

And, in fact, our social networks are what get us through difficult times, whether it’s a group of friends, family, neighbors, religious groups, colleagues, etc. “That kind of network is what helps us survive,” according to Collins. But “you need to do it in a way that works, with everyone having clear expectations.”

And if you anticipate your expectations—whether you want to borrow the money, and if you do, whether you want the money back and when—you can help a friend in need without destroying the relationship.