Why did Mark Ruffalo almost give up on starring in the movie? · Rolling Stone

Alongside Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo played the romantic Matt Flamhaff in Suddenly 30

Suddenly 30 (2004) is one of the most popular films in the career of Mark Ruffalo, who accumulated romantic comedies in the curriculum before interpreting the Hulk at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But did you know that the actor almost gave up on the feature film? (Via Screen Rant)

In March 2021, Jennifer Garner, interpreter of the protagonist and romantic couple of Ruffalo, revealed curiosities about Suddenly 30 while promoting another movie, yes day (2021), in an interview with The Skimm.

When asked about his favorite scene in Suddenly 30,Garner recalled the choreography of “Thriller,” of Michael Jackson – and how Ruffalo was not prepared for rehearsals.

“Our first rehearsal, I think it was with Mark, judy and I. During the growing years, judy and I were dancers, and the poor Mark I did not know that. And he came and hated the rehearsal process so much that he almost gave up on the movie.”

Despite the difficulties, the actor insisted on the role and participated in the iconic dance sequence – one of the most beloved scenes by fans. Directed by Gary Winick, Suddenly 30 it won 70% popular approval and grossed $56 million at the North American box office, according to Rotten Tomatoes.