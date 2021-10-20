Why does Cielo (CIEL3) fall strong while Getnet (GETT11) engages another day of expressive high on the Ibovespa?

For the second consecutive day, Getnet shares (GETT11) rose sharply and the Ibovespa patina. While investors weigh the more pronounced fiscal risks with the birth of Auxílio Brasil, with the right to a portion outside the spending ceiling, the newcomer to the stock exchange is still surfing the positive effects of the split between the machine company and Santander.

While the main stock index falls more than 2%, the units of Getnet advance 23.45%, to R$ 9.53, even after having risen more than 65% in yesterday’s session.

This good performance is far from beginner’s luck and is quite common in companies that are abandoning the umbrella of a larger group. Recently, we saw the same movement occur with Assaí and XP Investimentos, companies that started to be listed on B3 after the spin-off with GPA and Itaú, respectively.

For Marcel Andrade, head of variable income at Vitreo, outside Santander’s less rigid structure, Getnet gains autonomy to grow, follow its dreams of internationalization and gain market share.

While some win…

Occupying the unhonorable position of worst performance of the day is the largest network of small machines in the country. Around the same time, Cielo (CIEL3) operated at a drop of more than 7%, at R$2.41.

For Marcio Lórega, research manager at Pagbank, the arrival of Getnet on the stock exchange also deepens the pricing of the problems faced by Cielo. And this has been done for some time. In 2021, the company accumulates a drop of almost 40%.

There are several challenges – difficulties to grow, an increasingly competitive market and, now, with a rival in the same segment listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, since Stone and Pagseguro have chosen to go public abroad. “It’s not just investors switching roles. Getnet benefits from the listing, with very high projections in an industry that was lacking in market players.”