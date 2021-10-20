Why Ronaldinho took Barcelona out of his mind and inflamed tension with Messi and PSG

Barcelona’s ambassador, Ronaldinho went to watch the PSG match and met with the duo Neymar and Messi, irritating the Blaugranas

Ronaldinho Gaucho is one of the greatest players in the history of the Barcelona. And he’s also one of the big ones who already wore the shirt of PSG. According to the newspaper sport, the ace would have irritated the Catalan club, which hired him as an ambassador.

This Tuesday (19), he went to watch the game of the French team against the RB Leipzig for the Champions League. Before the ball rolled, he walked out onto the field and, dressed in the PSG scarf, hugged Lionel Messi.

Ronaldinho saw the Argentine start his journey at Barcelona and even provided assistance for Messi’s first goal. Since then, they have built a friendship.

Check out below how the scene was that made the relationship between the parties even hotter.

Also, after the match, the former player also met another star of the French club: Neymar. The two shared a locker room in the Brazilian Team.

On the field, PSG won 3-2. Messi, with two goals, one from cavadinha on the penalty, and Mbappé scored.

With the victory, the French team reached seven points and took the lead. O Manchester City has six, while Brugge has four. Leipzig is flashlight with zero.