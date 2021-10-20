Wife Kills Husband, Tells Cops Should ‘Have Stabbed Some More’ | World

reproduction Penelope Jackson, woman who stabbed her husband in the UK

The case of a woman who confessed to stabbing her husband, who ended up dying after being taken to hospital, has shocked the UK. For the serene confession and history of abuse that 66-year-old Penelope Jackson cited as the reason for the attack. The crime took place on February 13, but only recently, with the process going on in court, did details become known.

Now, the recording made by a police officer who went to the house where Penelope lived with David, 78, in Berrow (England), gave more details of the British woman’s behavior. At a certain point during the approach, she said, while her husband was dying in the kitchen:

“I should have stabbed a little more.”

“I know this is being recorded. But I’m fed up with abuse and malice. I’m not doing anything to help you,” she continued, showing calm.

Shortly before, Penelope had told an emergency room attendant, refusing to help her injured husband, despite pleas from the person on the line:

“I killed my husband because it’s done for me. I can go in there and stab him again. I’m in the living room, he’s in the kitchen bleeding to death if luck helps. He’s threatened me before, but he’s not threatening me now. ”

Penelope and David were married for 24 years.