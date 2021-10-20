Will heavy rain continue in BH? See what forecasts the weather | Minas Gerais

According to meteorologist Claudemir de Azevedo, from Inmet, the blows should occur in the late afternoon – from 5 pm – and extend into the night.

Civil Defense issues high geological risk alert in BH

Rain may get heavier at least until this Wednesday

According to the expert, a cold front positioned in the Atlantic Ocean over the coasts of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo induces instability in regions of Minas Gerais, causing heavy rain.

Azevedo says that the month of October is normally the beginning of the rainy season, and that the intensity of precipitation decreases from this Thursday (21).

In Minas Gerais, heavy rain is forecast in the East, North, Central and Zona da Mata regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued a geological risk alert in the capital, valid until next wednesday, due to rainfall in the last 24 hours and the trend of new rainfall.

The geological risk is considered high in the Pampulha, North, Northeast, Northwest, East, West, Center-South and Barreiro regions, and moderate in Venda Nova.

Civil Defense recommends attention to the degree of soil saturation and constructive signs.

In the Luxembourg district, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, rainwater carried rocks, branches and earth from a ravine to Rua Júlia Nunes Guerra. In Taquaril, in the eastern region of the capital, a house was in danger of collapsing this Monday night (18th).

According to the Civil Defense, this Tuesday (19), the forecast is for overcast to cloudy skies with rain showers at any time – with the possibility of lightning and occasional gusts of wind – and temperature decline. The minimum in the capital was 16ºC, and the estimated maximum is 22ºC.

The agency reminds that the residents of Belo Horizonte can receive free alerts for the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, gales, floods, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS.

To register, you must send a text message with the zip code to the number 40199.

The heavy rain that hit Belo Horizonte this Monday (18) caused the blockade of streets and avenues because of the risk of overflowing streams.

In the Northwest Region, in the Coração Eucarístico neighborhood, Joaquim Silvério Street was flooded. Cars were taken by the water.

In the Western Region, one of the worst hit by the storm, Silva Lobo (Nova Granada) and Francisco Sá (Prado) avenues were overtaken by water. (see videos below).

The Via Expressa also registered several flooding points.

In the last 24 hours, between 6:00 am on Monday (18) and 6:00 am this Tuesday (19), the Fire Department answered at least 57 rain-related calls across the state.

The corporation acted in events such as the risk of flooding, floods and landslides, falling trees and rescuing stranded people.

In the rainy season 2021/2022, one death was registered, on October 1st, in Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro, according to a balance sheet by the State Civil Defense Coordination.

Two people were injured, in Ribeirão das Neves, and eight were left homeless in Betim, in Greater Belo Horizonte.

in every state, the rain has left 346 people homeless.