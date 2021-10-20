Windows 11 can now run Android apps in beta version

This Wednesday (20), Microsoft announced that the preview of Android applications on Windows 11 began to be made available in the United States. Starting today, members of the Insider program and users of the Beta Channel can already experience the novelty, a big bet of the new Windows.

Running Android apps on Windows 11 PC is made possible by a partnership between Microsoft, Amazon and Intel. Machines using AMD and Qualcomm processors will also be able to use the functionality.

Microsoft explains that the news is available directly from the new Microsoft Store. There, users will be able to find new apps and games that were previously unavailable, as well as new sections with Google’s operating system apps. Previously, the company had also confirmed that it will be possible to install apps from outside the store.

Android apps will be able to work side by side on Windows 11.

To use Android apps on Windows 11, for now, you need at least Build 22000.xxx. The company said in a statement that the Dev Channel is expected to receive a compilation later with a preview of the news. “We know the Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel are looking forward to testing Android apps on Windows 11 and we plan to bring that to them in the future,” says Microsoft.

How many apps are available already?

Users who want to test the new Windows 11 will have 50 Android apps available. In the coming months, new apps are expected to arrive via Windows Insider updates. Among them, there are titles such as:

Kindle

Lords Mobile

June’s Journey

Coin Master

Khan Academy Kids

Lego Duplo World

Microsoft also promises that the search experience at Microsoft “offers the best results available.” The installation of applications, thanks to the partners, is done through the Amazon Appstore, integrated into the operating system store itself.

Apps will still be able to run simultaneously, and Windows 11 allows you to pin them to the taskbar and Start menu. It will also be possible to interact with the apps using mouse, touch or pen. Among others, the apps are also integrated with Alt + Tab and allow them to be viewed faster.