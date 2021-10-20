With a party, KLM and RIOgaleão celebrate 75 years of the Dutch airline’s flights in Brazil

Image: Golfgenesis / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





KLM, together with RIOgaleão, celebrated this Monday (18), in Rio de Janeiro, 75 years of its presence in Brazil. The special actions involved customers and employees, starting even before check-in and ending only after the last passenger boards.

In this way, the airline and the concessionaire of the Rio de Janeiro International Airport reinforced the solidity of their operations and the partnership that has brought Rio de Janeiro and Amsterdam together for seven decades, with a focus on constant advances in the customer experience – the main beneficiaries for this joint work – and on the theme of sustainability.

KLM customers were welcomed at RIOgaleão’s check-in island F in the early evening with a special balloon decoration that recalled the 75 years of the Rio-Amsterdam route. At departure gates 41 and 42, the beginning of the process had speeches by Manuel Flahault, general director of the Air France-KLM Group in South America, and Steven van Wijk, commercial director of the Air France-KLM Group in South America, followed by the distribution of a special gift to passengers.





In addition, KLM will also reduce the CO2 footprint of all customers on Monday’s flights that departed Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to Amsterdam.

“The celebration of KLM’s 75 years in Brazil and Rio de Janeiro alongside RIOgaleão demonstrates the solidity of a seven-decade partnership, as well as the strength and representativeness of both companies in the country. This shows our resilience and our vision for an even brighter future in Brazil, with a focus on sustainability and the best customer experience. Seventy-five years later, we reaffirm our partnership with RIOgaleão and reinforce our presence in Rio, where we never stop flying”, highlights Manuel Flahault, general director of the Air France-KLM Group in South America.

“Brazil and the Netherlands have a relationship of many decades of sharing each other’s culture and influence, and we feel very proud to be part of this story. KLM has always been an important partner for RIOgaleão, being present at the most important moments of our airport, such as the complete remodeling of the terminal in 2016. We congratulate the airline on its 75th anniversary and its strong presence in Brazil”, says Alexandre Monteiro, President of RIOgaleão.

RIOgaleão information and photos



