With a SC senator’s fingerprint, SUS da Educação can be approved 33 years later than expected

National Education System has final report by senator Dário Berger; The objective is to integrate governments in a collaborative way, which establishes planning and goals for performance and results

Provided since the Constitution of 1988, the SNE (National Education System) can become a reality with an important digital from Santa Catarina.

Senator Dário Berger (MDB) concluded the final report of the bill, which is the SUS for Education.

The objective is to integrate the federal, state and municipal governments in a collaborative regime, which establishes planning and goals for performance and results.

Eradication of illiteracy and regional education inequalities;

Physical structure of schools with minimum quality standards;

Appreciation and permanent development of education professionals and educational managers;

Quality standard of teacher training institutions, including teaching practice during the training process;

Incorporate information and knowledge technologies in school teaching practices;

Reconciling education with the use of new technologies.

One of Dário’s contributions to the text was the creation of the CAQ (Aluno Quality Cost). The mechanism defines how much the government must invest per student per year in each stage of public basic education.