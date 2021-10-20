With an increase of more than 100% in one year, Bitcoin quote breaks new record | Economy

Bitcoin set a new record this Wednesday (20): around 11:00 am (Brasilia time), the cryptocurrency reached US$ 66,283.96 – the previous record had been US$64,888.99, reached in April of this year, according to Coindesk.

In one year, the currency’s appreciation reached 122%.

Since Tuesday, investors have the option to invest in bitcoins on the New York Stock Exchange, through an ETF fund that will be indexed to the evolution of the popular cryptocurrency for the first time in the New York market.

READ MORE ABOUT CRYPTO CURRENCIES

Bitcoin: Find out what the most popular cryptocurrency is and how it works

Buyers hope that this new financial product will allow more traditional financial actors to participate in the market. Since 2013, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has consistently rejected several requests to create these exchange-traded funds that replicate the price of bitcoin.

“This is a key moment for cryptocurrencies,” said Walid Koudmani, an analyst at XTB. “In the long term, this is important news as it indicates that authorities are accepting the idea of ​​people owning cryptoactives,” said Charlie Erith, head of cryptocurrency manager ByteTree Asset Management, in a conversation with AFP.