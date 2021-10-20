With Barcelona zero in the group, Koeman says: “They can’t demand that we win the Champions” | Champions League

The victory over Valencia last Sunday, after the break for the FIFA Data, brought an atmosphere of greater tranquility for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. But the pressure took little time to find the club again. Barça will face Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, in the Champions League, looking for their first points in group E of the competition. And with the obligation of victory to keep dreaming of qualifying, according to the coach.

Champions: PSG has Messi return, Atleti welcomes Liverpool, Real and Inter seek reaction

Koeman gave a press conference on Tuesday, the eve of the clash, and indicated that Barça cannot think of another stumbling block in their third group stage game of the 2021/22 season.

– We have to win to have a chance to go to the second stage. There is no other choice but to win the match. We know what we have to do, which is to score points. It is the only possibility to pass – summed up.

Striker Agüero, who made his debut for Barça last Sunday, said he was happy to have received a lot of affection and pointed out that he is not obsessed with scoring the first goal for the team. And he agreed with Koeman regarding the posture the team needs to achieve a result at home on Wednesday.

– We have to win yes or yes. If we don’t win, we’re almost out. We are confident, and with the help of the fans, who will certainly help us – said Agüero.

The coach highlighted that, despite being very young, his squad is able to face the challenge of this Wednesday and will know how to deal with the pressure of playing for the victory. However, he made it clear that there should be no expectation regarding the team’s long-term performance in the Champions League.

– I think we can compete, but they cannot demand that we win the Champions League. There are teams ahead of us, but let’s try to compete. We are recovering players and, although they are not at the best moment, they make us better. But we have to compete and go through this group stage – highlighted the coach.