With cuts by Petrobras, distributors are studying importing fuels – and passing on the cost

Given the possibility of shortages in the country, distributors do not rule out importing fuel to meet demand not met by Petrobras. According to the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) – representative of more than 40 regional fuel distributors -, “even if Petrobras is not able, according to its statement, to meet all the orders made by the distributors, there is always the possibility of import in order to make up for what appears to be the deficiency due to production incapacity”. The possibility was revealed in a note from the entity.

On October 11, several fuel distributors affiliated with Brasilcom claimed to have received communications from Petrobras’ commercial sector informing a series of cuts in orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for the month of November.

According to the distributors, the reductions promoted by Petrobras reach, in some cases, 50% of the volume requested for purchase. This measure would put the country in a situation of potential shortages. Importing would be an alternative to avoid fuel shortages. This, however, warns Brasilcom, would result in an even sharper rise in pump prices.

“The consequence of this supply [via importação], however, will be the effect on fuel prices, since, according to importers, products abroad are around 17% higher than local products”, the association registers in a note.

The increases may occur, in case of need for imports, due to the “impossibility of offsetting supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference between international market prices, which are at levels much higher than those practiced in Brazil ”, says a statement from Brasilcom.

“The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has already been notified of the potential problem, through several correspondences sent by the distributors to the transaction e-mail address.[email protected], identified by the ANP as the appropriate channel for sending information about this type of situation”, says the statement.

Shortages

Four days after denying the risk of shortages in Brazil, Petrobras backed down and admitted this Tuesday (10/19) that the country could suffer from a shortage of diesel and gasoline.

The company’s justification is that distributors’ demand for diesel increased 20% and that for gasoline, 10%, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the state-owned company, the “atypical demand” of orders for the supply of fuel in November was much higher than in previous months.

The imbroglio occurs when truck drivers threaten another strike from November 1st, because of the increase in diesel, among other demands.

In the year, Petrobras has already raised the price of diesel by 50% at its refineries. At pumps, the accumulated high is 30%. Gasoline accumulates a high of about 51%.

Production capacity

According to the state-owned company, the refining park operated in the first half of 2021 with a utilization factor (FUT) of 79% – the capacity would be the same average in 2020 and higher than that recorded in 2019 (77%) and 2018 (76% ).

“It is noteworthy that in recent years Petrobras has made investments in its park to increase the capacity to economically process the heaviest Brazilian crude oil, improve the quality of the product to meet stricter regulatory standards, modernize refineries and reduce the environmental impact of its refining operations”, stresses the company.