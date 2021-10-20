With Daniel injured, Lomba returns to Inter goal after five months | International

It wasn’t the way I planned it, but Marcelo Lomba will again have a string of matches as Inter’s starter after five months. The goalkeeper, who replaced Daniel in the 1-0 loss to Palmeiras, will take over against Bragantino and Corinthians, at least, while the current holder recovers from a crack in his rib.

Lomba will try to help Colorado win the first match with his presence in this edition of the Brasileirão. The last time he had taken the field was on the 6th of June, when the Gauchos ended up thrashing 5-1 against Fortaleza.

1 of 1 Marcelo Lomba started against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli Marcelo Lomba started against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

At Allianz Parque, Lomba made good saves and was only surpassed in the penalty taken by Raphael Veiga. Still reached the mark of 200 games for the club from Rio Grande do Sul. It is tied with Rodrigo Moledo, only behind Rodrigo Dourado (282), Víctor Cuesta (247) and Edenilson (241) of Diego Aguirre’s current group.

The experienced 34-year-old goalkeeper has only played three games in the competition so far, with one draw and two defeats. The Gauchos conceded eight goals in the period, which gives an average of 2.66 per game.

Once the undisputed title holder, voted best in the Brasileirão position in 2018 and in Brazil’s pre-list for the Copa América, Lomba fell in the Colorado hierarchy when attacked by Covid-19.

At the time, then-interim Osmar Loss chose Daniel to replace him. The goalkeeper took advantage of the chance and beat his teammate, as he became one of the pillars of the team’s run with his eye on the vacancy for the next edition of the Libertadores, already under the command of Diego Aguirre.

17 games

7 wins

3 draws

7 losses

47% use

21 goals conceded

4 matches without taking a goal

At 25 minutes of the 2nd half – difficult defense by Marcelo Lomba from Internacional against Palmeiras

The shirt 12 recovered and continued the work routine, waiting for a new opportunity. It came with the crack in Daniel’s rib.

Marcelo Lomba’s contract with Inter expires at the end of the season. The situation is undefined, and the goalkeeper waits for a position from the direction to know if he wants the maintenance.