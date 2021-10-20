With loyal audiences and contractual obligations, musicals head the reopening of theaters

A bus parks in front of Teatro Liberdade, in São Paulo. From the chartered vehicle that had departed from a city in the interior of the state, groups of masked women jump out, most in their 70s and 80s, all with tickets, sprays of alcohol and vaccination cards in the bags. “The people couldn’t stand to stay at home anymore!” exclaims the caravan organizer. The scene is recent.

— What the locals call “van ladies” has not been lost in São Paulo. And this movement is what sustains the box office — says Renata Borges Pimenta, producer of “Cinderella”, on display at that address. “Everyone thought this was going to end. The opposite happened.





Amanda Souza, Karin Hils and Jeniffer Nascimento: trio stars in the musical ‘Donna Summer’, by Miguel Falabella, on show in São Paulo Photo: Divulgação Part of the cast of the musical ‘Cinderella’, by Möeller and Botelho, on display in São Paulo Photo: Priscila Prade / Publicity The cast of the musical ‘Zaquim’, directed by Duda Maia, on display in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Renato Mangolin / Divulgação Scene from the musical ‘Madagascar’, on display in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Marcos Mesquista / Publicity Scene from the musical ‘Charlie and the fantastic chocolate factory’, on display in São Paulo Photo: João F Caldas / Press Release Actress Claudia Raia in one of the scenes of the musical ‘Fix for Two’, in São Paulo Photo: Vinicius Mochizuki / Publicity Actor Murilo Rosa (center) and part of the cast of the musical ‘Barnum — The King of the Show’, in São Paulo Photo: Caio Gallucci / Publicity Scene from the musical ‘Silvio santos comes there’, on display in São Paulo Photo: Adriano Doria / Publicity

Against all predictions and expectations, musical shows are at the forefront of the slow recovery of the theater sector in Brazil. While the monologues stood out on the virtual scene and showed signs that they would take the lead in returning audiences, the musicals — with their numerous cast and crew — seemed far from regaining the spotlight. The reality is different. In the capital of São Paulo, where the largest number of stages in activity in the country is concentrated, there are already more than a dozen productions of this kind. And a new wave of superlative productions will arrive there in November, December, January…

There is a “real demand from the public” for pieces that seduce eyes (and ears) by their grandeur, emphasizes director Charles Möeller, in a speech that echoes among his peers. Ahead of “Cinderella”, he is already preparing, with Claudio Botelho, the premieres of “O Jovem Frankenstein” (for December, in Rio) and “West side story” (in SP) and “Mamma Mia!” (in Rio), both for 2022.

— A musical brings something of utopia. You see there the great production, the colors, the light, the energy of life. It helps to heal the cloister, the sadness. The public was hungry for something like this – defends Möeller.

full audiences

On Broadway, New York, after an 18-month fast, spectators have been filling audiences since mid-September, when most of the 41 theaters on the city’s famous cultural circuit reopened. In São Paulo and Rio, the applause of the audience also resounds stronger. Starting next weekend, most theaters should return to full capacity, with masks mandatory.

— We don’t create protocol. We fulfill what exists — says Carlos Cavalcanti, producer of “Charlie and the fantastic chocolate factory”, at Teatro Renault, in São Paulo, with 44 actors on stage, and which would debut in March 2020, were it not for the pandemic. — The new permission to occupy 100% of the audience gives us breath. We’re going into our sixth session with sold out tickets, and we open shows on Thursdays.

Although the loss is still more certain than the profit, Brazilian producers believe that this is the time to heat up the market — with the emergence of new requirements not yet provided for in incentive laws, such as weekly Covid tests between actors and staff technical, the list of expenses increased by up to 15%.

“Anyone who has the funds for that needs to get back on the scene.” It’s the way to boost the sector,” says Aniela Jordan, manager of the Riachuelo and Prudential theaters, one of the first to reopen in Rio. And that cheers up the class.

An unprecedented spectacle of the genre on display in Rio, at Prudential, the children’s “Zaquim”, starring six actor-musicians, has pleased not only children. What guided the creation of Duda Maia’s narrative (from “Auê” and “Elza”) was precisely to invent a show that addressed contemporary themes and that was not just palatable to the younger audience.

Actor Murilo Rosa is the protagonist of the musical ‘Barnum – The king of the show’ Photo: Caio Gallucci / Publicity

The same audience, made up of children, teenagers, adults and seniors, is seen in the sessions of “Barnum — The King of the Show”, at Teatro Opus, in São Paulo. Starring actor Murilo Rosa, the first Brazilian adaptation for the Broadway musical — which won a film with Hugh Jackman, in 2017 — has as its lure the circus language, with illusions, acrobatics and bold scenarios.

— The segment is trying to brighten the eyes of sponsors, who retreated in 2020, so that this chain does not dry up — says Thiago Hofman, production director of “Barnum”, who bet on the permanent offer of tickets at popular prices, from R $25, to captivate a larger number of viewers.

old scene in sight

Today, most of the musicals that occupy the theaters are re-releases of productions with already structured teams — the sector’s expectation is that there will be a boom of firsts in 2022. All, however, raised funds before the pandemic and have maintained, since then, obligations with sponsors or determinations of the Rouanet Law. This also helps to explain this breath of musicals.

The list of attractions includes, in São Paulo, hits such as “Donna Summer”, by Miguel Falabella; “Beauty and the Beast” by Billy Bond; “Silvio Santos comes here”, about the creator of SBT; “The color purple”, which returns in November; and “Repair for Two”, with Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello.

— The protocols increased the preparation time to enter the scene. But we already have that in mind, and the key is to be back — celebrates Claudia Raia, who shares the stage with her husband at Teatro Procópio Ferreira. — In our case, there are two actors on stage, but there are 15 people backstage helping us. It’s a lot of people involved.

Actress Claudia Raia in one of the scenes of the musical “I fix it for two” Photo: Vinicius Mochizuki / Publicity

Agglomeration, by the way, is a difficult word to get around in this environment. In general, directors have orchestrated complicated choreography so that health protocols are strictly followed in rehearsals. Aniela says that the directors are now dedicated to “management of fear”. It’s just that, despite the general enthusiasm behind the scenes, there is some apprehension about the possibility of contamination.

A few weeks ago, between sessions of “Cinderella”, a dancer revealed that he had a fever and thought that the discomfort had been caused by a spoiled food that he had consumed in a Japanese restaurant. The 70 professionals involved in the play, all already vaccinated, panicked, and he was temporarily removed.

No wonder the musicals were resized. “Cinderella” reduced the cast from 34 actors to 22. More: the production dismissed the 18 musicians from the orchestra, who performed the score in the stage moat. The children’s “Madagascar”, on display at Teatro Multiplan, in Rio — and played by 110 professionals, including artists and technicians — followed the same path, and now plays the songs on loudspeakers. Möeller and Botelho will also give up full orchestras and choirs in future works.

— The time is for a draw, not a win — reinforces Renata Borges. – I imagine that the market should take about three years to be what it was.