With Ronaldinho’s blessing, Messi shines, scores 2 and PSG wins a tough game with Leipzig – Sports

Messi never hid the admiration for Ronaldinho Gaucho, former partner of Barcelona which helped him a lot at the beginning of his career. The Brazilian was the guest of honor of the Paris Saint-Germain to the game with the RB Leipzig, for the Champions League, this Tuesday, at the Parque dos Príncipes. She followed the warm-up of the French club and gave her friend a warm hug, wishing her good luck against the Germans. The affection before the ball rolled was a premonition. The Argentine scored twice and secured the painful victory by 3-2 in a game with two upsets.

With this important result, PSG took the lead in Group A with 7 points, one more than the second place Manchester City. The Germans continue only with defeats, but they showed an interesting football and sold the defeat dearly.

Neymar was PSG’s biggest embezzlement, because of a muscle problem. Without the star of Tite’s national team, it was up to Brazilian Ronaldinho to draw attention. Guest of honor, the former striker of the club was applauded by the fans at the Parque dos Príncipes. Always smiling, he followed the warm-up closely, gave an Olympic lap, did not let go of his friend Messi and stayed in the stands rooting for a triumph for the former club.

But suffered in the opening minutes with a bold posture of Leipzig, until then without points in the Champions League. Hero in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City by closing the goal and holding back the English attack in the last round, this time Donnarumma started in reserve. From the bench, he saw Keylor Navas close the goal early with three beautiful saves in seven minutes.

Leipzig adopted a suicidal tactic of going after the French in the Park of Princes. He left spaces and after eight minutes he paid dearly for his daring. Counterattack at high speed and the ball landed at the feet of Mbappé, who took off the marker and hit the goalkeeper’s counterfoot to score 1-0. Goal dedicated to the family, in the stadium stands.

Coach Jesse Marsch had promised a strong mark on the PSG stars and didn’t deliver. The French team had a lot of room to create offensive plays and all the time appeared ahead in heads-up play. With the partial negative result, Leipzig continued with personality, in the attack, pressing.

Marquinhos appeared well to save another dangerous chance. Sent to the sidelines. Nothing could be done in another beautiful offensive plot by the Germans that ended with Angelino’s cross and André Silva’s goal. Navas raged a lot with the team.

With the tie, the Germans improved their marking and did not give up their offensive daring. Always exploring the sides, they silenced the Parque dos Príncipes at the beginning of the second half. Another cross from Angelino and Mukiele appeared to turn the marker.

But Messi didn’t want to disappoint his friend Ronaldinho’s vote of confidence. In a steal, Mbappé received it and rolled back. The Argentine saw the goalkeeper deflect his shot to the crossbar, but he appeared free to push into the net and secure the 2-2.

In just five, the big chance. Mbappé dribbled the defender and was knocked down in the area. The French gave the ball to Messi. With a nice cavadinha, the Argentine replaced the PSG in front. In the final minute, after reviewing the VAR, another penalty for PSG. Mbappé, who had given the ball to Messi in the third goal, this time took over, but isolated. The party, however, was already guaranteed.

In the undefeated duel of Group C, Ajax was not aware of Borussia Dortmund, with a victory by 4-0. Right away, they opened the scoring thanks to an own goal by midfielder Marco Reus. Blind doubled the Dutch lead with just 25 minutes. In a match, the hosts deserved even greater advantage before the break.

The wide domination was confirmed with goals from Brazilian Antony and Haller after the rest. With the beautiful result and the maintenance of 100% success, Ajax reached 9 points. Dortmund are second with six.