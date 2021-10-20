With salaries of R$1.9 thousand, Vivo offers 750 internships; see how to apply

Program of 2022 Internship from the operator Alive registration is open until November 3rd. will be 750 vacancies to work in Fortaleza in 16 other cities in Brazil with salaries that can reach R$1.9 thousand, excluding benefits. Students of any degree will be accepted, with 375 places reserved for self-declared black candidates.

“We want to connect purposes and pave the way for new talents in the company, being a reference for those who want to start a professional career”, says Niva Ribeiro, Vice President of People at Vivo. Regarding the last internship program, Nivia highlights that 77% of those selected were hired by the telecommunications company’s professional team.

The goal for this edition, according to a spokesperson for Vivo is “to increase this rate even more”. “We are also preparing our managers because we understand the importance of welcoming and close and attentive leadership to the evolution and retention of these talents throughout the program”, he points out.

The selection process offers vacancies from 4 to 6 hours of work per day. The company also highlights that it will offer to all those enrolled in the selection process a path of professional and personal development consisting of 20 mini-courses for technical and interpersonal improvement. The training will take place in different formats, including live broadcasts, podcasts, videos and informative texts.

Enrollment must be done through the 99Jobs selection platform, so after registering in the recruitment network, simply access Vivo’s profile and click the “enroll” button and fill in the electronic form with your personal information and attach the supporting documents requested. Click here to subscribe.

Bethlehem (PA)

Belo Horizonte (BH)

Brasilia DF)

Campinas, sp)

Caxias (RS)

Curitiba (PR)

Florianópolis (SC)

Fortaleza (CE)

London (PR)

Osasco (SP)

Porto Alegre (RS)

Recife PE)

Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

Salvador BA)

Sao Paulo-SP)

Uberlândia (MG)

Vitória (ES)

To compete, students must be attending the penultimate or final year of higher education training at an institution accredited by the Ministry of Education (MEC). In addition, you must have a graduation forecast between December 2022 and December 2023.

“Characteristics such as curiosity, digital attitude, openness and making things happen with responsibility are essential”, highlights the company. In the selection process knowledge in English will not be required. or any other foreign language. There is also no age limit, no course or university restrictions.

“We have a solid diversity program. We believe that intentional actions such as these, in which we allocate 375 vacancies for blacks, can attract and include more candidates with different life experiences and points of view, which will further boost our company’s collaboration and innovation”, he highlights Niva Ribeiro.

The selection of new interns for Vivo will be completely digital and will have the following steps:

Registration and verification of data informed by the candidate Carrying out the professional and personal improvement track Cultural fit tests (alignment between company and candidate values) Challenge video group dynamics individual interviews

Registration and tests – Until January 3, 2022

Video Challenge – Until January 16, 2022

Dynamics and interviews – Anytime from December 2021

Admissions – As of February 2022

Salary of up to R$1.9 thousand depending on the workload;

meal vouchers and transportation vouchers;

health and dental plan;

life insurance and Gym Pass for gyms;

free language courses;

Off on the birthday;

Smartphone with unlimited voice and data plan;

Fixed line discounts;

Free broadband, TV and apps;

Hybrid work model entitled to two home office days.

For interns in São Paulo, it will also be possible to use the wellness space at Vivo’s headquarters, in the Eco Berrini building, where acupuncturists, psychologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, meditation room, yoga, and the Albert medical clinic will be available. Einstein.

With the exception of acupuncture, other complementary health services will be offered remotely to trainees from other locations.

Technology and Digital

Marketing and Products

finance

engineering

customer experience

Sales

Sustainability

Human Resources

Legal

Audit

