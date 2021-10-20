Without Cruzeiro, clubs sponsored by Adidas launch shirts inspired by Outubro Rosa – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Adidas



Adidas announced this Tuesday (19) the launch of shirts inspired by the Pink October movement, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventing breast cancer. Flamengo, Internacional and São Paulo are the teams that joined the sports equipment brand, on what is the International Day for the Fight against Breast Cancer.

The German brand is also the supplier of sports equipment for Raposa, which decided not to join the campaign. Fox’s office, in contact with the report from Itatiaia, was who confirmed the information and added that the club “is open to future actions in partnership with Adidas”.

Details

The campaign’s motto is “the best attack is prevention”. The new robes are mostly pink, with dark pink horizontal stripes running across the shirt, with the traditional three Adidas stripes in white on the side. Also in white, each club’s brand logo and crest complement the launch’s design.

Highlighting the importance of self-care and daily prevention for a better quality of life, Adidas invited fans from each team with stories related to the fight against breast cancer to participate in the launch campaign. Their testimonies will bring reports about this difficult battle, the strength of football as an instrument of overcoming difficulties and the importance of taking routine exams.

On the Adidas website, Marina Sonagli, oncologist surgeon and master in oncology, said that “the objective of Outubro Rosa is to make women aware that mammograms should be done even without symptoms. Thus, it is possible to diagnose breast cancer at an early age, in early stages, which can be cured with proper treatment. Mammography is the main test, it is irreplaceable and can reduce breast cancer mortality by up to 31%”.

Part of the revenue obtained from the sale of the shirts will go to São Camilo Oncology, a pioneer in the fight against breast cancer, and which has been serving SUS patients for over 50 years. The shirt will be available in both the female and male models, in inclusive numbers ranging from XS and 2XL.

The October Rosa shirts from Flamengo, Internacional and São Paulo are already available on the Adidas website, as well as in the brand’s and clubs’ stores. The adult version is priced at R$279.99.