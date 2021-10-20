Without João Victor, Sylvinho studies casting Xavier as a Corinthians defender against Internacional | corinthians

After almost four months, defensive midfielder Xavier may be back in Corinthians. However, the chance may come outside his “natural habitat”, in defense.

Without being able to count on João Victor, suspended for the third yellow card, coach Sylvinho is studying Xavier as the starting lineup for Corinthians’ defense alongside Gil.

Xavier has been training in this role for over two months. Even so, in the last few times he joined the team, he was cast as a defensive midfielder.

The other defender available in the Corinthians squad is Raul Gustavo. However, as the young man is left-handed, his entry would cause Gil to be moved to the right side of the defense.

Sylvinho prefers Gil playing on the left and would not like to mess with the structure of the defense, so he is thinking of using Xavier on Sunday, against Inter, at 4 pm, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

The decision will be made in the next few days. This Wednesday, the Corinthians holders should go into the field (something that didn’t happen on Tuesday), and the Alvinegro commander can begin to outline the squad.

The last time that Xavier was a Timon starter was on June 27, in a draw with Fluminense. Since then, he has entered eight other matches.

João Victor was not embezzled since his debut in Brasileirão, against Atlético-GO. On that occasion, Sylvinho opted to form a fullback duo with Raul Gustavo and Gil.

If, on the one hand, they lose an important starter, on the other, Corinthians also gains weight in defense: Fagner will return to the starter after serving a suspension in the derby against São Paulo.

Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão with 40 points, one more than Inter.

At 43 min of the 1st half – João Victor of Corinthians yellow card against São Paulo