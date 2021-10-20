Without losing at home for 17 games, Atlético-MG receives Fortaleza, his only tormentor in Mineirão | athletic-mg

Last Sunday, Atlético-MG lost the unbeaten record of 18 games in the Brasileirão by falling to Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, by 2-1. But there is still another alive. At home, Galo has only been defeated once this season, in 29 matches. There are 17 sequential matches without losing. The last setback was precisely for the next opponent, Fortaleza. This Wednesday, both face off for the Copa do Brasil.

Near the 30th game at Mineirão, as home team, the team from Cuca has the stadium as their trump card for the season. Galo is the best home team at the Brazilian Nationals, and also eliminated Boca and River, at Libertadores, at Gigante da Pampulha. More than winning, the goal is to build a good margin for the decisive game, at Castelão, next fourth.

– We are very strong as a principal, it is a very important point. But the team, in general, has performed very well as a visitor. We ended up losing after many rounds. And well, we always want to win and we’re set for it. We lost, but we are strong for what lies ahead – said midfielder Nacho.

When they were surprised by Leão do Pici in the first round of the Brazilian Championship (defeat 2-1), Atlético had already gone through 19 games without being defeated, considering that stumble against Athletico-PR still in the running points of 2020, under the command of Jorge Sampaoli.

1 of 2 Atlético players played in front of the crowd in five games at Mineirão, in 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético players played in front of the crowd in five games at Mineirão, in 2021 — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético came to be defeated in Mineirão to Cruzeiro, in the first phase of Mineiro 2021, but the field command was from Raposa, although with empty stands.

The current streak is 14 wins and three draws. One of them was fatal, for Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil (0x0 in São Paulo, 1×1 in Belo Horizonte and the qualified visitor’s goal). In this period without defeats at home, Galo had no fans in most of the games. The athlete has only been to Mineirão in five matches.

He will be the 13th player again this Wednesday. Atlético, after Fortaleza, will have Cuiabá, at home, at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s the chance to reach 19 games undefeated on their own ground, a mark that is only above that of 2012, with Cuca, when Galo didn’t lose any game at Independência all year (27 matches).

Athletic’s unbeaten record at home

2021: 17 games

2020/21: 19 games

2020: 15 games

2019: 11 games

2018: 9 games

2017: 12 games

2016: 17 games

2015: 10 games

2014: 16 games

2013: 18 and 16 games

2012: 27 games.