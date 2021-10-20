witness who says he saw death was not in Brazil

Portuguese musician Fernando Jimmy, named as one of the witnesses to the accident that caused MC Kevin’s death, may have lied about his presence in Rio de Janeiro.

The Civil Police, responsible for the 16th Police District of Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, confirmed to the UOL that, in consultation with the Federal Police, it was verified that no foreigner with the name Fernando Jimmy Júnior entered or left Brazil in the period.

“The investigations are continuing to comply with the determinations of the Public Ministry,” concluded the statement. Fernando Jimmy claimed he was staying at a hotel near the crash site.

Testimony of Fernando Jimmy

In an August interview with RecordTV’s “Domingo Espetacular”, Fernando Jimmy claims that Victor Elias Fontenelle, known as VK, would be on another balcony when MC Kevin fell from the 5th floor of the hotel where he was staying.

The 22-year-old Portuguese highlighted that the artist asked his friend for help while he was hanging, but was not answered by his friend.

He hinted that the MC VK was encouraging Kevin to hang on the spot, and that Kevin dropped his right hand and was only supported with his left. And there I could clearly hear what he was saying. He was asking VK to help him. He yelled even though he could hear me from where I was.
Fernando Jimmy in an interview with ‘Sunday Spectacular’

The defense of Bianca Domingues, model who was accompanying the funkeiro, also changed her version in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” aired in August. Today, she was called to give a new statement on the case.

Bianca stated that the singer was inside the room, and not on the balcony, arguing with his friend Victor Elias Fontenelle.

MC Kevin’s death

Funk player MC Kevin died on May 16, after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel. Guests and friends of the MC testified at the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca.

At the time, the cell phones of Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, the singer himself, Bianca, as well as two friends who were with him in his hotel room, were seized by the Civil Police for investigation.

MC Kevin’s body was buried in the Parque dos Pinheiros Cemetery, in the north of São Paulo. Fans, friends and family arrived after a funeral procession that departed from the court of the Vila Maria samba school.

Police concluded that MC Kevin’s death was due to an accident, but the prosecutor’s office has not yet ordered the case to be closed.

MC Kevin's wake causes commotion in São Paulo

Fans, friends and family gathered at the Vila Maria samba school, in São Paulo, for the wake of MC Kevin

Fans, friends and family gathered at Vila Maria samba school, in São Paulo, for MC Kevin's wake

MC Kevin's mother says goodbye to her son

MC Kevin's mother says goodbye to her son

MC Kevin was veiled with an open casket in the court of the Vila Maria samba school, in the North Zone of São Paulo

MC Kevin was veiled with an open casket in the court of the Vila Maria samba school, in the North Zone of São Paulo

The presenter Matheus Mazzafera was present at the farewell

The presenter Matheus Mazzafera was present at the farewell

MC Kevin's wife, Deolane Bezerra, arrives at the wake supported by friends and family

MC Kevin's wife, Deolane Bezerra, arrives at the wake supported by friends and family

