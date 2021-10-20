Woman drinks and crashes car in tree on Avenida do Contorno – Gerais

Driver and passenger were taken to Hospital Joo XXIII. he suffered fractures (photo: Military Police/Disclosure)

A 30-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man ended up at the hospital after an accident at dawn this Wednesday (10/20) on Avenida do Contorno, near Bairro So Lucas, in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the Military Police (PM), the woman was at the wheel and said she had drunk a beer before leaving the Ford Focus.

The accident was shortly after 2 am, near the number 3871. According to the Military Police, the woman said that she was in the left lane when she hit the curb. The car rolled on the track and stopped when it collided with a tree. The driver said it was raining a lot and she couldn’t quite understand what had happened.

The passenger who was with her was stuck in the hardware and had to be removed by a team from the Fire Department.

The woman was in shock. The military police who attended the incident reported that she had an alcoholic breath and reddish eyes, but that she did not have altered motor skills. The PM informs that she said she drank a bottle of beer at a bar in Bairro Santa Tereza and was on her way home. She refused to take the breathalyzer test.

She and the other man were taken by the Mobile Emergency Care Service to Hospital João XXIII. With pain in her left wrist, she was under observation. Already the boy suffered fractures. The PM informed that he was drunk.