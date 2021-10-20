Woman gets addicted to eating ashes of prematurely dead husband

An American woman got into a rather strange habit after becoming a widow. Casie, home of Tennessee, started eating the ashes of her ex-husband, who died in 2011, just two years after their marriage.

On TLC’s My Strange Addiction show, she revealed that the two were inseparable before he died, and that after her husband’s death she started carrying his ashes wherever she went, as a form of comfort.

The habit of eating the ashes of his great love began after an accident. One day, the woman dropped some of Sean’s ashes, and she didn’t want to throw them away. “I didn’t want to dry him, this is my husband, I didn’t want to dry him, so I just licked him off my fingers,” he revealed.

0_Screenshot-2021-10-19-at-204207 Casie and her husband, who died in 2011 Reproduction/TLC 0_I-eat-my-dead-husband-I-dip-my-finger-in-his-ashes-then-lick-them-off-its-helped-me-drop-three-s (2) she and her husband’s ashesReproduction/TLC 1_Screenshot-2021-10-19-at-204213 Casie became addicted to eating her husband’s ashes after his untimely deathReproduction/TLC 0

Since then, Casie has been eating her ex-husband’s ashes at least five times a day. “It started as not wanting to get rid of it and progressed to eating it.” She revealed that the ashes taste like rotten eggs, sand and sandpaper, but she still can’t let go of the habit. This became a conflicting feeling for her, with a mixture of disgust at the habit and grief at the loss of her husband. “It makes me ashamed, ashamed, disgusted with myself, confused, crazy. You have to be a very sick person to eat someone’s ashes,” he said.

Originally, her husband’s ashes weighed about three kilos. However, when the documentary aired, the woman had already eaten about half a kilo of the remains.

Casie was admitted to a mental hospital to help understand and accept her husband’s death, as well as learn to deal with what has become an addiction. “I have to stop eating it, I lost it once, this time it will be my fault to lose it again”, lamented the woman.