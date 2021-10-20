Woman is raped for 45 minutes and people film instead of helping | From them

Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash

Woman is raped for 45 minutes and people film instead of helping

A woman was raped on the subway in the city of Philadelphia, USA, for approximately 45 minutes. She had repeatedly pushed the aggressor before he committed sexual violence, but no one interfered. On the contrary: the passengers around grabbed their phones and filmed the rape, rather than triggering the emergency. She wasn’t saved until after the attack, when an out-of-hours employee made a call.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrible act, and it could have been stopped sooner if a passenger called 911,” said SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) spokesman John Golden in an e-mailed statement to the Reuters agency.

The rape took place on October 13, shortly after 9 pm. The woman had gone to a bar after work and got on the train by mistake at 9:15 pm. The rapist is Fiston Ngoy, 35, and faces charges of rape, involuntary diversion from sexual intercourse, sexual assault and other crimes. He boarded a few minutes later, sat down next to her, and that’s when the attempts began that culminated in the rape at 9:52 pm.