The popular reaction to the commission of a heinous crime caught the attention of authorities in Pennsylvania, in the United States, last week. Even when witnessing a woman being raped on a train in the city of Philadelphia, last Wednesday (13), passengers did nothing to help her. Instead, they even recorded the scene.

The harassment lasted about 40 minutes, and none of those present on public transport called emergency services, according to the head of police for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Thomas Nestel, at a press conference held on Monday. ) to the American press.

Police said the man and woman involved in the incident entered the same station. He sat beside her, and the victim pushed him several times until he finally ripped her clothes. The victim’s help was only provided after a train employee called the emergency service. Security cameras that filmed the crime showed passengers recording the scene.

– I can tell that people were holding their phones towards the woman who was being attacked. Anyone who was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why he didn’t intervene or why he didn’t do something – Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told CNN.

The man who committed the crime was arrested, and his bail was set at 180,000 dollars, the equivalent of R$992,000. The woman victim of the rape was taken to the hospital.

