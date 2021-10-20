Woman raped on train in USA; passengers do nothing

According to the police, instead of calling for help, the passengers present preferred to record the scene. Photo: Reproduction/Pixabay

A woman was raped on a train and no passengers did anything to stop it. The case took place in Pennsylvania, in the United States, last Wednesday (13). Some of the passengers even recorded and took pictures of the violence, but did not even call for help.

The entire harassment lasted about 40 minutes and none of those present called the emergency services, according to the chief of police of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Thomas J. Nestel, at a press conference on Monday (18) to the press North-American.

According to police, the man and woman entered the same station. He sat beside her and the victim pushed him several times until he finally rips her clothes off. The victim’s help was provided after a train employee called the emergency service.

The entire act was filmed by security cameras, which were not released. According to police, the images show that some passengers filmed the scene. “I can tell that people were holding their phones towards the woman being attacked,” Nestel said.

“Anyone who was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told CNN on Monday.

The suspect in the crime was arrested and his bail was set at US$ 180,000 (the equivalent of R$ 992,000). The woman was taken to hospital.