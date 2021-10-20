Women report experience with cryolipolysis, which ‘deformed’ Linda Evangelista







Ailsa underwent the same treatment as supermodel Linda Evangelista Photo: AILSA BURN-MURDOCH / BBC News Brazil

Freezing fat, or cryolipolysis, is a popular aesthetic procedure. It is estimated that worldwide more than eight million treatments of this type are performed each year.

But lately, this procedure has gained the news in a negative way.

That’s because the Canadian Linda Evangelista, one of the 90’s supermodels, claims compensation of U$ 50 million (about R$ 270 million) after undergoing the treatment, in which she says she was “brutally deformed”.

Linda claims to have developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect in which the product would have done just “the opposite of what was promised” by increasing fat cells.

The former model claims that she was not informed about this risk before undergoing cryolipolysis.

The company accused by Linda did not respond to inquiries from BBC. On its website, it states that “patient outcomes may vary” and that “rare side effects may also occur.”

Linda’s aides say the warning about possible risks was given only after she went through the procedure.

But what are the risks of cryolipolysis? What kind of problem can this treatment cause? The following are the reports of three people who underwent the procedure.





The treatment is focused on localized fat that is in some parts of the body. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

‘You feel like you’re being sucked in by a vacuum cleaner’

Aesthetic treatments are nothing new for 39-year-old British Ailsa Burno-Murdoch.

She suffers from her appearance since adolescence. At the age of 21, she had already undergone liposuction and had placed silicone in her breasts, interventions that she did not tell friends or family about.

“I had an eating disorder and a body dysmorphic disorder,” he says. “I shouldn’t have submitted to this. At the time I was already quite thin,” she tells BBC.

Moving to the Caribbean, she revived old fears of showing off her body. So last year he opted for a treatment to freeze the fat. She had three cryolipolysis sessions over two months.

The procedure was performed on the back, arms, abdomen and inner thighs.

For that, she decided to opt for a cheaper alternative.

“I had to choose between a place that was basically a room below a beauty salon, where a woman was undergoing treatment, or going to one of those sophisticated clinics,” he explains. “In the end, the criterion was price and I ended up going to the cheapest place”.





Ailsa shows her body photo shortly after the first session Photo: AILSA BURN-MURDOCH / BBC News Brazil

She says she did not make any appointments before the treatment and met the person responsible for the procedure on the same day she did it.

Ailsa spent 650 pounds sterling (about R$4,700). Values ​​vary depending on the areas of the body that will be treated,

The procedure is done by means of equipment connected to a machine that is placed in the regions of the body to freeze body fat (adipose tissue) in places that are difficult to remove. For this, very low temperatures are applied for a certain period in the treated area.

“You feel like you’re being sucked in by a vacuum cleaner. I remember my stomach felt like frozen butter. It was very cold when I touched it and solid,” he says. According to her, each session lasted about 45 minutes for each body part.

“I had very dark rectangular bruises on my body. I believe the worst ones were on my back, where they turned purple, but they weren’t painful,” he adds.

She claims that the treatment was conducted as expected, but she saw no difference between before and after. “I didn’t really see results and in the end I spent money for nothing”, he declares.

She believes that if it were at the more expensive clinic, it could have had better results.

After all this, Ailsa says she feels ashamed for having conditioned her self-esteem to the fat that bothers her in some parts of her body.

“I’m smart, I understand that my body is not a problem and that treating fat superficially is not the best way if you want to focus on your overall health,” he says.

What is cryolipolysis





Linda Evangelista claims that she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia after cosmetic treatment Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

It is a non-invasive procedure that aims to destroy very resistant fat cells, cooling many of them.

Clinics around the world offer this treatment that promises to reduce the pockets of fat that tend to be in parts such as under the chin, around the thighs, in the abdomen or in the upper arms.

It is not suitable for people who are obese and want to lose weight.

Common side effects include bruising, itching and numbness in the treated areas.

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, as Linda says she suffered from, is considered a rare side effect, in which fat cells swell rather than shrink.

There is no known cause, but it is believed to be a more common reaction in men.

‘These treatments work’





Photographer Joanne Muhammad also underwent treatment Photo: JOANNE MUHAMMAD / BBC News Brazil

London-based photographer Joanne Muhammad underwent cryolipolysis procedures four years ago after losing nearly 16 kilos.

“I noticed that I had a little tummy and some accumulated fat that I couldn’t get rid of, no matter how many different exercises I did,” she tells BBC.

She claims that she did the procedure more for personal care than to achieve an ideal body. “I did this so that when I got up in the morning and looked at myself in the mirror, I could say ok,” he says.

After learning about the procedure, she had three sessions for a promotional price at a clinic in London: 450 pounds (about R$ 3,300) each.

The sessions were conducted by interns under supervision.

“They were very careful at every step and made sure I was interviewed by a doctor before each session,” he says.

“They were extremely concerned and warned me (about possible side effects),” he says. According to her, the clinic has pledged to pay for liposuction if something went wrong and she developed PAH.

“I’m a mother and they eliminated the abdominal fat (accumulated during pregnancy). It seemed incredible, but then there was confinement (during the pandemic)”, she says.

Joanne, who is over 50, has returned to the same clinic to perform other non-invasive procedures on the body. Despite this, she claims that aesthetic treatments should not be seen as “easy fixes”.

She says the treatments work, “but you have to do the right things like exercise, drink lots of water and lead a healthy lifestyle.”





Rainer ruled out treatment with cryolipolysis after learning of the risk of complications Photo: RAINER JUATI / BBC News Brazil

Mining engineer Rainer Juati of Accra, Ghana’s capital, felt pressure to change her appearance.

She was considering cryolipolysis, but changed her mind after following Linda Evangelista’s case. Rainer says that today he sees that the procedure is not the best option for his case.

As a child, Rainer suffered from weight swings. She says that she was ridiculed at school for being too thin and later became the target of abuse for having gained weight.

For her, culture and social networks are the main reasons that lead a person to look for ways to change the body.

After a year of diet and exercise, without proper follow-up, she started thinking about the “easy way out”.

“I think coming from an African tradition, you have relatives who somehow laugh at you for being fat,” says the 29-year-old.

“In Ghana there is even a word, ‘obol’, which is used to mock those who are overweight,” he says.

“I’m in favor of choice and I think everyone should be able to choose what they want from their body.”

Aesthetic procedures, including plastic surgery, are infrequent in Ghana, but Rainer asserts that this is increasingly no longer seen as taboo.

“In the past, no one wanted to do these procedures or talk about it when someone they knew traveled abroad and came back looking different,” he says.

About cryolipolysis, Rainer assesses that even knowing the risks and possible complications, most people would not feel discouraged to undergo the procedure.





Surgeon Mary O’Brien warns that non-surgical treatments also carry risks Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

what experts say

Marc Pacifico, vice president of the British Association of Plastic Surgeons, cautions against treatments that sound too good to be true and are offered by people without medical training.

“It is important to ensure that the person offering the treatment is being transparent with the patient, not the client, because it is a medical treatment”, he emphasizes.

Pacifico says that people considering undergoing a fat freezing procedure should understand that “it is not painless and (its results) are not always predictable.”

A recent study by the British Association of Plastic Surgeons revealed that doctors found 21 cases of complications in the procedure.

“PAH is not frequent, but it is usually significant”, emphasizes Pacifico.

“To treat PAH, these patients need to undergo liposuction to major interventions in the abdomen.”

Pacifico states that, in addition to PAH, surgeons find cases of skin necrosis as a result of fat freezing.

The Association calls for better regulation of how these treatments are promoted and marketed.

“We’re concerned about the publicity they make about non-surgical treatments, as if it’s something that doesn’t need rest afterwards, as if it’s something easier than a surgical procedure and still get the best results,” says Mary O’ Brien, president of the Association.

“When we talk about non-surgical treatments, it does not mean that there are no risks and I think this is a common mistake”, adds the specialist.